Photo 2425
100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 266 (Extra Photo) : Sonia and Red
This is an extra photo of Sonia and Red as I couldn't decide which photo I liked best
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
2
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2426
photos
96
followers
91
following
664% complete
Views
8
2
365
ILCE-7
27th June 2021 11:44am
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Oh! I love the black and white!
July 2nd, 2021
Corinne
ace
How many necklaces , it must be heavy ! ;)
July 2nd, 2021
