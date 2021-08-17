100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 273 : Leah

We had another camera club meet up on Monday. This time we met up at the Victoria Embankment in Nottingham. The Victoria Embankment, a historical public area that was constructed between 1898 and 1901. It runs alongside the River Trent from Trent Bridge to the Wilford Toll Bridge (which now carries trams) and includes some beautiful memorial gardens, an art décor band stand, playing fields and paddling pool. It is a beautiful tree lined avenue, that used to be used as a short cut by drivers from Trent Bridge to Clifton Boulevard. However, the middle portion of the Embankment was recently shut off to vehicles. Taking advantage of the “car free environment were two young ladies who were roller skating on the lovely smooth tarmac surface.



I asked the ladies if I could take a photo of them roller skating. One of the ladies said “only if you photograph my feet and skates”. I then explained I do street photography / street portraits and I would prefer to take a portrait shot. At that point the other lady, Leah, said she would let me take her portrait.



Meet Leah, who was skating with one of her work colleagues.“We work hard and this is some of our downtime together”



I asked Leah where they both worked and Leah told me they word in a Crisis team for Nottingham City Council, supporting teenagers in crisis. I didn’t ask her to explain further as I know the job is a difficult one and requires discretion and discussing it with a stranger with a camera would be inappropriate. I did however tell her it was an excellent career choice.



I asked Leah to stand facing the low sunlight as I could see the canopy of trees made the light soft and warm. I shot Leah’s portrait with an open aperture to get some lovely bokeh.



I asked Leah if she wanted copies of the shots, but she said no and was quite cool about me wanting to take her photo.



Sony A7, Tamron 28-75mm, Edited In Art / GIMP,

