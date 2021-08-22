Sign up
Photo 2457
Trent Bridge Juxtaposition
A photo from last weeks camera club meet up at the Embankment in Nottingham
As I walked over Trent Bridge, I noticed the floodlights of the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground appearing over the art decor "Trent Bridge Buildings" (which are student apartments).
I liked the juxtaposition between old and new in the low sun and captured the moment on my Sony A7.
I added a cinematic filter in GIMP / GMIC.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
1
2
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
2456
2457
Tags
cinematic
,
juxtaposition
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I love the light you captured on this building. Beautiful shot!
August 23rd, 2021
