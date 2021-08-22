Previous
Trent Bridge Juxtaposition by phil_howcroft
Trent Bridge Juxtaposition

A photo from last weeks camera club meet up at the Embankment in Nottingham

As I walked over Trent Bridge, I noticed the floodlights of the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground appearing over the art decor "Trent Bridge Buildings" (which are student apartments).

I liked the juxtaposition between old and new in the low sun and captured the moment on my Sony A7.

I added a cinematic filter in GIMP / GMIC.
Phil Howcroft

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I love the light you captured on this building. Beautiful shot!
August 23rd, 2021  
