Trent Bridge Juxtaposition

A photo from last weeks camera club meet up at the Embankment in Nottingham



As I walked over Trent Bridge, I noticed the floodlights of the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground appearing over the art decor "Trent Bridge Buildings" (which are student apartments).



I liked the juxtaposition between old and new in the low sun and captured the moment on my Sony A7.



I added a cinematic filter in GIMP / GMIC.