Catwoman and Friend at Cosplay (Jupiter 9 Vintage lens) by phil_howcroft
Catwoman and Friend at Cosplay (Jupiter 9 Vintage lens)

This is Catwoman (great outfit, the glasses / goggles are really accurate) and a friend (I didn't make a note of her Cosplay outfit)

Jupiter 9, 85mm f2, vintage lens , Sony A7 at EMCOM Cosplay , Nottingham Arena

1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Phil Howcroft

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Great costumes and capture!
September 2nd, 2021  
