Photo 2465
Catwoman and Friend at Cosplay (Jupiter 9 Vintage lens)
This is Catwoman (great outfit, the glasses / goggles are really accurate) and a friend (I didn't make a note of her Cosplay outfit)
Jupiter 9, 85mm f2, vintage lens , Sony A7 at EMCOM Cosplay , Nottingham Arena
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
cosplay
nottingham
catchlights
vintage lens
jupiter-9
jupiter 9
emcom
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Great costumes and capture!
September 2nd, 2021
