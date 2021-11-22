Previous
100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 287 : Aphiew by phil_howcroft
Photo 2507

100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 287 : Aphiew

Ruby and I went for a walk into Nottingham city centre this afternoon, the Christmas market had started and I thought that I may get some decent street photography images.

As I exited the market by on the the side exits, I walked by a very stylish lady who was having her photo took by a man on his mobile. I apologised for getting in the way of the photo and turned right towards the Council house. I noticed that the lady and the man walked towards the Council house too, albeit we were separated by a row of market stalls.

As I got to the Council house I saw the man and the lady again, still taking photos, so I decided to try a direct approach for a photo.

“Hi, I am an Amateur photographer, is it OK to take your photo” and I got my Sony A7 out of my bag.

“Yes of course” said the lady.

“Sorry to interrupt you” said to the man “Do you get many requests for photos?”

“We do but you are the first one today”

“Ahh OK”

“Are you a professional model” I asked the lady.

“No, I am not”

“You should be, you look like you are”

“How do you know each other” I asked the man

“We are man and wife” he said

“That’s nice” I replied

I only took 3 photos as it was all very rushed.

“Nice to meet you both, I’m Phil”

The lady introduced herself as Aphiew

That was it, shoot over, I did ask if it was OK to post the photos online and showed Aphiew the photos. As you can see, I got a positive reply for my request to post online.

I didn’t get much of a back story, but I got a great photo, the bokeh background is the stalls and lights from the Christmas market
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it !! You are so good at the eye contact in your portraits and this is of no exception ! There is almost a defiant look in that face - . sharp focus in comparison to the beautiful bokeh and Christmas lights in the out of focus background ! fav
November 22nd, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
@beryl Thanks Beryl , I am really pleased with this , I also got another stranger on my walk . I really like how the lights work with the headscarf
November 22nd, 2021  
