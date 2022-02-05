Previous
Next
Feeding The Birds For Social Media by phil_howcroft
Photo 2557

Feeding The Birds For Social Media

Feed the birds, tuppence a bag
Tuppence, tuppence, tuppence a bag
Feed the birds", that's what he cries
While overhead, his birds fill the skies

Well this man has a baguette which may have cost more than tuppence. I don't think they had mobile phones in Mary Poppins Days !
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
He is not as pretty as Liza Dolittle , is he !!- Great shot of all the pigeons , looking very docile !
February 5th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A nice capture of the street. It's a lot of pigeons. I hope he had enough bread!
February 5th, 2022  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Great street scene and perfect lyrics to go along with this image.
February 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise