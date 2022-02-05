Sign up
Photo 2557
Feeding The Birds For Social Media
Feed the birds, tuppence a bag
Tuppence, tuppence, tuppence a bag
Feed the birds", that's what he cries
While overhead, his birds fill the skies
Well this man has a baguette which may have cost more than tuppence. I don't think they had mobile phones in Mary Poppins Days !
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
31st January 2022 3:29pm
nottingham
slab square
pigoundddj
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He is not as pretty as Liza Dolittle , is he !!- Great shot of all the pigeons , looking very docile !
February 5th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A nice capture of the street. It's a lot of pigeons. I hope he had enough bread!
February 5th, 2022
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Great street scene and perfect lyrics to go along with this image.
February 5th, 2022
