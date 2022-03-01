Previous
Willow has an Important Message by phil_howcroft
Photo 2575

Willow has an Important Message

A couple of weeks ago Claire, Matt and Willow nipped round to see us, Willow had an important message on her top.

My wife Jane took Willow's coat off and immediately saw Willows message. It was a lovely way to let us know that we are going to be grandparents for a second time.

Claire and Matt wanted to wait until the 12 week scan before going public with the information. The scan was yesterday !

Willow will be a great big sister to her brother or sister. There will be 22 months between them.

1st March 2022

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
705% complete

View this month »

