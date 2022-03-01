Sign up
Photo 2575
Willow has an Important Message
A couple of weeks ago Claire, Matt and Willow nipped round to see us, Willow had an important message on her top.
My wife Jane took Willow's coat off and immediately saw Willows message. It was a lovely way to let us know that we are going to be grandparents for a second time.
Claire and Matt wanted to wait until the 12 week scan before going public with the information. The scan was yesterday !
Willow will be a great big sister to her brother or sister. There will be 22 months between them.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
0
0
