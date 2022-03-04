100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 301 : Sam

Well here I am, starting round 4 of 100 Strangers and my 301st stranger is Sam, who I met in Slab Square, Nottingham.



I was walking my whippet around the Market Square when I caught the eye of Sam, I nodded and asked her if she was OK



“Yes Thanks, is that a whippet?” replied Sam



“Would you like to say hello?” I asked



I then lifted Ruby onto the raised bit of concrete walling that sam was sat on.



“I’m an amateur photographer and Ruby and I are doing a bit of street photography”



“Oh I know a bit about photography, I have a degree in Graphic Design, so there is a bit of crossover with photography”



We then have a conversation about whippets, photography and Graphic Design.



I asked Sam if she worked in Graphic Design. Sam told me that she was a teacher, “early years” (Early years education relates to learning for 3 to 5 year olds). Sam told me she works as a supply teacher, but has worked in the same school for some time. The school want her to be a permanent member of staff rather than supply, but Sam prefers being a supply teacher.



I asked Sam what was she doing sat in Slab Square. Sam told me she’d just been to the Gym and was chilling out with a cup of coffee before heading home.



I then told Sam about my 100 strangers project and asked her if I could photograph her. “I might not get any catchlights in this light” I told her. Sam agreed about the catchlights, but we both agreed that the grey day was good for capturing details. You can judge for yourself whether the details are good.



I offered Sam to send her some photos, but Sam said it was OK she didn’t want any. That was it photoshoot over.