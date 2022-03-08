100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 302 : Beth and Paula

I was walking my whippet at Nottingham Arboretum, the beautiful Victorian inner city park. As we walked down the hill towards the main path, I noticed two women sat on a bench, chatting. Behind the bench were some beautiful daffodils. I shouted across the path asking if I could take a photo of them. “Do you want us to smile” asked one of the ladies.



“You will only be small in the frame, its all about the bench and daffodils”



As the ladies posed nicely, I thought they might make a good strangers shot, so I told them about my project and asked if I could take some shots a little closer.



Meet Beth (nearest camera) and Paula. I asked them if they would stand in the daffodils, being careful not to stand on them, “Can you crouch down too please?”



Beth and Paula, were on their lunch break and had walked to the park “to get their step count up”. I thought they might be teachers from the nearby school or lecturers from Nottingham Trent Uni’. Paula told me they worked for an accommodation provider for Nottingham students.



I offered to send the photos to them, but they said they said it didn’t matter and then walked by up the hill towards their work place.



It was a bright sunny day and I was struggling with highlights on the ladies faces, but I just about managed to get a shot with good skin tones. On reflection I should have turned them through 180 degrees and shot them from the other side, that way I would have had some lovely rim lighting, however, this is street photography and one is working quickly and I just seized the opportunity for a great photo. My next stranger, shot in the same park, utilises the back light, but more about that in my next stranger upload