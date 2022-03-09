Previous
Nottingham City Council Flys the Ukraine Flag by phil_howcroft
Photo 2581

Nottingham City Council Flys the Ukraine Flag

Nottingham City Council shows its support for Ukraine by flying the Ukraine flag above the "council house".

We live in troubled times
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Corinne C ace
Nice pic and wonderful gesture
March 10th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@corinnec thanks Corinne, in the grand scheme of things it is a small gesture, but one that most people will agree with
March 10th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
A very appropriate tribute
March 10th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
A nice show of solidarity! Nice capture too.
March 10th, 2022  
