Photo 2584
Spot My Stranger
These are Plymouth Argyle supporters at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.
1,000 Plymouth supporters made the long journey from Plymouth to Bolton.
hit was a good journey for them as their team won 1 nil.
My next stranger is in the crowd. Gill is on row 2 on the extreme left, just behind the "Home Bargains" sign.
16,000 supporters were in attendance, the south stand in the stadium is for "away fans"
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
7
0
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
football
stadium
unnibol
Corinne C
ace
Wow, a lot of supporters! a great perspective for this shot!
March 14th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 14th, 2022
Mags
ace
Cool shot! They seem to not be worried about sitting close to one another. You are so good to keep up your stranger shots!
March 14th, 2022
Christina
Fab shot - Nice to get the wide shot that puts the close up in perspective
March 14th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam
Mags, you have to sit in your allocated seat, but it is all OK as our government has decided you are safe not wearing face masks, no longer need to social distance, do as you please, manage Covid yourself !!!
March 14th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@corinnec
thank you Corinne for your visit and support
March 14th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@bkbinthecity
thank you :)
March 14th, 2022
