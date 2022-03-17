Abandoned - Vintage Leica Summicron 50mm f2 lens

Willow abandoned her little buggy to go up the garden with Jane to see the fishes and frogs in our garden pond.



Shot with my late fathers vintage Leica Summicron 50mm f2 lens from 1953 (yes a 69 year old lens) attached to my Sony A6000. The lens is stellar and as you can see still creates lovely images.

