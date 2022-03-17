Previous
Next
Abandoned - Vintage Leica Summicron 50mm f2 lens by phil_howcroft
Photo 2589

Abandoned - Vintage Leica Summicron 50mm f2 lens

Willow abandoned her little buggy to go up the garden with Jane to see the fishes and frogs in our garden pond.

Shot with my late fathers vintage Leica Summicron 50mm f2 lens from 1953 (yes a 69 year old lens) attached to my Sony A6000. The lens is stellar and as you can see still creates lovely images.
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
709% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Lovely sharp image
March 19th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@busylady this was about f4 Judith
March 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise