Photo 2589
Abandoned - Vintage Leica Summicron 50mm f2 lens
Willow abandoned her little buggy to go up the garden with Jane to see the fishes and frogs in our garden pond.
Shot with my late fathers vintage Leica Summicron 50mm f2 lens from 1953 (yes a 69 year old lens) attached to my Sony A6000. The lens is stellar and as you can see still creates lovely images.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
2
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
8
2
365
ILCE-6000
17th March 2022 2:20pm
prime lens
,
vintage lens
,
nifty 50
,
leica summicron
Judith Johnson
Lovely sharp image
March 19th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@busylady
this was about f4 Judith
March 19th, 2022
