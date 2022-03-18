Previous
Ruby at f2, 69 year old vintage Leica lens by phil_howcroft
Ruby at f2, 69 year old vintage Leica lens

This is Ruby, my best mate, shot wide open at f2, with a 69 years old vintage lens. A Leica summicron f2 50mm lens attached to my Sony A6000

Low sunlight is streaming in from the left hand side of the frame, from our lounge window.

She looks very elegant and beautiful

Edited in Darktable and GIMP from a RAW file

I think you have to agree the lens did a good job
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Allison Williams ace
She has such natural dignity.
March 20th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Ruby is very elegant. She seems to take a modeling job very seriously 🙂
March 20th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@allie912 she sure does Allison , gentle and friendly. Willow loves her and Ruby is so patient and understanding with her
March 20th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@corinnec ha ha Corinne, I have to ask her to pose, with some key words to make her sit up and listen, wait until you see my next stranger shot too !
March 20th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@phil_howcroft she looks very sweet and intelligent too. I cannot wait to see your next stranger!
March 20th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@corinnec I will post the stranger tomorrow, I have yet to write up the story :)
March 20th, 2022  
