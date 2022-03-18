Ruby at f2, 69 year old vintage Leica lens

This is Ruby, my best mate, shot wide open at f2, with a 69 years old vintage lens. A Leica summicron f2 50mm lens attached to my Sony A6000



Low sunlight is streaming in from the left hand side of the frame, from our lounge window.



She looks very elegant and beautiful



Edited in Darktable and GIMP from a RAW file



I think you have to agree the lens did a good job