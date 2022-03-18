Sign up
Photo 2590
Ruby at f2, 69 year old vintage Leica lens
This is Ruby, my best mate, shot wide open at f2, with a 69 years old vintage lens. A Leica summicron f2 50mm lens attached to my Sony A6000
Low sunlight is streaming in from the left hand side of the frame, from our lounge window.
She looks very elegant and beautiful
Edited in Darktable and GIMP from a RAW file
I think you have to agree the lens did a good job
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
6
1
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2590
photos
103
followers
94
following
709% complete
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th March 2022 5:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
50mm
,
leica
,
whippet
,
prime lens
,
vintage lens
,
summicron
Allison Williams
ace
She has such natural dignity.
March 20th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Ruby is very elegant. She seems to take a modeling job very seriously 🙂
March 20th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@allie912
she sure does Allison , gentle and friendly. Willow loves her and Ruby is so patient and understanding with her
March 20th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@corinnec
ha ha Corinne, I have to ask her to pose, with some key words to make her sit up and listen, wait until you see my next stranger shot too !
March 20th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@phil_howcroft
she looks very sweet and intelligent too. I cannot wait to see your next stranger!
March 20th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@corinnec
I will post the stranger tomorrow, I have yet to write up the story :)
March 20th, 2022
