100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 308 : Nathan

C'est Nathan, de Marseille en France. Nathan est étudiant à l'Université de Nottingham Trent. Nathan est un étudiant en marketing



I met Nathan at the Forest in Nottingham (that’s a district of Nottingham, not Sherwood Forest !!!). Nathan was stood outside the entrance to a community garden and handing out leaflets to promote the garden. Anybody could attend the gardens on Tuesdays to enjoy the joy of gardening. The gardens belonged to Nottingham City Council. I asked Nathan if he worked for the council, Nathan explained he was a student doing a marketing degree of Nottingham Trent University and this was a placement for his course, he did not get paid for his work, it was all part of learning how to communicate with the public.



Nathan is from Marseille in the South of France and thought the work placement was a good opportunity to practice his English and meet people. Nathan told me he liked studying in Nottingham as it was a great city. I said Marseille looks like a nice city and you also have the Mediterranean sea. Nathan said he liked the sun from Marseille as Nottingham could be cold ! I asked Nathan if he followed Olympic Marseille football club. He said he did and we then had a chat about football. Nathan asked if I played football ! I told him when I was his age I did ! Nathan also told me he liked to play golf.



I then asked Nathan if he would take part in my strangers project. “Sure of course” said Nathan. I took several shots of Nathan all of which he looked quite serious in them. I told Nathan he could smile if he wanted to. When I showed Nathan the photos on the camera screen, Nathan thought they were really good and agreed the ones he was smiling in were the best.



Nathan, merci d'avoir participé à mon projet sur les étrangers. C'était un plaisir de vous rencontrer

