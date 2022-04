Debenhams

Once one of Nottingham's Premier department stores.



Debenhams closed it's doors for the final time on 4th May 2021. Debenhams had entered administration in April 2019 and then went into liquidation in December 2020, after failing to secure a buyer to save the chain



The building has been empty for nearly a year, bt was recently granted listing building status.



Rather surreal are the mannequins in the windows !