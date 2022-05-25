Sign up
Photo 2632
These Boots Were Made For Walking
I did a photoshoot in one of my photo buddy's studio, well actually it's in his garage.
Bob, arranged a shoot with Madeleine, a local singer and actress who has a love for vintage fashion and pop culture
Madeleine wore a retro outfit and boots for the first half of the shoot and I got some fabulous images to share with you.
Those of you of a certain age will remember the Nancy Sinatra song ... "These Boots Were Made For Walking"
25th May 2022
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
