Previous
Next
These Boots Were Made For Walking by phil_howcroft
Photo 2632

These Boots Were Made For Walking

I did a photoshoot in one of my photo buddy's studio, well actually it's in his garage.

Bob, arranged a shoot with Madeleine, a local singer and actress who has a love for vintage fashion and pop culture

Madeleine wore a retro outfit and boots for the first half of the shoot and I got some fabulous images to share with you.

Those of you of a certain age will remember the Nancy Sinatra song ... "These Boots Were Made For Walking"
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise