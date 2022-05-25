These Boots Were Made For Walking

I did a photoshoot in one of my photo buddy's studio, well actually it's in his garage.



Bob, arranged a shoot with Madeleine, a local singer and actress who has a love for vintage fashion and pop culture



Madeleine wore a retro outfit and boots for the first half of the shoot and I got some fabulous images to share with you.



Those of you of a certain age will remember the Nancy Sinatra song ... "These Boots Were Made For Walking"

