Photo 2642
My Peony
A beautiful Peony from our garden
This is a cutting from another Peony in our borders , which was a cutting from the father in laws garden.
Sony A6000 and Sony 50mm f1.8
The beauty of nature
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
4
2
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd June 2022 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
garden
,
peony
Mags
ace
Your peony is gorgeous!
June 9th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags, glad you like it
June 9th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
This is a prize winner for sure.
June 9th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@allie912
thanks Allison, one to be proud of
June 9th, 2022
