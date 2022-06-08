Previous
My Peony by phil_howcroft
Photo 2642

My Peony

A beautiful Peony from our garden

This is a cutting from another Peony in our borders , which was a cutting from the father in laws garden.

Sony A6000 and Sony 50mm f1.8

The beauty of nature


8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Mags ace
Your peony is gorgeous!
June 9th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam thanks Mags, glad you like it
June 9th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
This is a prize winner for sure.
June 9th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@allie912 thanks Allison, one to be proud of
June 9th, 2022  
