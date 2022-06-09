Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2643
Hannah poses in mono - Vintage Jupiter 9 lens
When I went on the Timeline Photoshoot at Papplewick Pumping Station I took one of my vintage lenses with me.
The beautiful 50 years old, Jupiter 9 , 85mm f2 lens, did a great job of photographing professional model Hannah
The lens was manufactured in 1971 at the LZOS factory (Lytkarino Zavod Optychisovo Sticklo), Russia
There lens has created a beautiful glow to the portrait
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
3
1
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2643
photos
106
followers
96
following
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th May 2022 11:03am
Tags
portrait
,
black and white
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
85mm
,
prime lens
,
vintage lens
,
jupiter 9
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful portrait with a soft focus and a marvelous bokeh!
June 11th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
Love the angle of your shot.
June 11th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@corinnec
thans corinne, I think it is all down to the fabulous vintage lens
@allie912
thanks Allison, I do have a tendency to crouch down a bit so the person dominates the frame
June 12th, 2022
