Hannah poses in mono - Vintage Jupiter 9 lens

When I went on the Timeline Photoshoot at Papplewick Pumping Station I took one of my vintage lenses with me.



The beautiful 50 years old, Jupiter 9 , 85mm f2 lens, did a great job of photographing professional model Hannah



The lens was manufactured in 1971 at the LZOS factory (Lytkarino Zavod Optychisovo Sticklo), Russia



There lens has created a beautiful glow to the portrait

