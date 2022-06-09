Previous
Hannah poses in mono - Vintage Jupiter 9 lens by phil_howcroft
Hannah poses in mono - Vintage Jupiter 9 lens

When I went on the Timeline Photoshoot at Papplewick Pumping Station I took one of my vintage lenses with me.

The beautiful 50 years old, Jupiter 9 , 85mm f2 lens, did a great job of photographing professional model Hannah

The lens was manufactured in 1971 at the LZOS factory (Lytkarino Zavod Optychisovo Sticklo), Russia

There lens has created a beautiful glow to the portrait
Phil Howcroft

Corinne C ace
A beautiful portrait with a soft focus and a marvelous bokeh!
June 11th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
Love the angle of your shot.
June 11th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@corinnec thans corinne, I think it is all down to the fabulous vintage lens

@allie912 thanks Allison, I do have a tendency to crouch down a bit so the person dominates the frame
June 12th, 2022  
