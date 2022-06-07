100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 318 : Natalya

I met Natalya and her friend Abigail in Hockley , Nottingham a couple of weeks ago. Natalya was stood with a whteboard with that had the question “What Gives You Hope?” on it. They were asking members of the public to write on it their answers.



Natalya and Abigail are part of YWAM. Youth With A Mission (YWAM) is an international movement from many denominations dedicated to presenting Jesus personally to this and future generations. The Nottingham YWAM team live in a house in Sneinton and are committed to reaching out to the community. They do English classes for people whose main language isn’t English, they do food runs and have a food truck to feed people. They connect with churches and communities in the area to work together. Natalya is from the United States.



On a global scale YWAN staff serve in areas such as agricultural assistance, the prevention of human trafficking, ship-based dental care, and micro-enterprise development.



Whether you have faith or no faith, one has to agree that Nottingham needs people like Natalya and Abigail helping the community.



So what did I write on the whiteboard? What gives me hope? I wrote “My Granddaughter”, actually I wrote “Grandaughter” (I missed a ‘D’), Men don’t multi task well, I was too busy chatting, looking at the location and light for my photo and wondering if I was going to run out of space in the corner of the whiteboard I was writing in !



Natalya and Abigail both thought it was a lovely thing to write, “so sweet” said Abigail.



I told Natalya about my street strangers project and she agreed straight away to be a stranger. Thank you for letting me take your photo Natalya , good luck with your mission in Nottingham.

