Photo 2651
Lettuce - Yashica ML 50mm f1.7 vintage lens
Some lettuce seedings growing in pots next to our patio table, In a couple of weeks we will be able to help ourself to lettuce when eating al fresco . How cool is that
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Photo Details
Tags
lettuce
,
vintage lens
Corinne C
ace
Nice DOF and yummy salad!
June 22nd, 2022
