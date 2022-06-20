Previous
Lettuce - Yashica ML 50mm f1.7 vintage lens by phil_howcroft
Lettuce - Yashica ML 50mm f1.7 vintage lens

Some lettuce seedings growing in pots next to our patio table, In a couple of weeks we will be able to help ourself to lettuce when eating al fresco . How cool is that
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Corinne C ace
Nice DOF and yummy salad!
June 22nd, 2022  
