Photo 2663
Keep Clear
A stones throw away from Nottingham's city centre shops , this brick wall and entrance sort of makes a decent street shot
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Tags
doorway
,
city
,
urban
,
city centre
Allison Williams
ace
Love images like this— the textures and the lines create a wonderful flavor.
July 8th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@allie912
thanks so much Allison , it's a bit one sided but that's because a whitewashed wall is immediately to the right of the right hand side vertical
July 8th, 2022
Helen Jane
ace
Looks like the insteuctions are being well obeyed. It's a lot of fun exploring the back streets
July 8th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Could be the back stage entrance - but perhaps not - the door looks a bit ragged!
July 8th, 2022
Corinne
ace
Simple and I like it ! Fav
July 8th, 2022
Lesley
ace
It really does.
July 8th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
July 9th, 2022
