Keep Clear by phil_howcroft
Photo 2663

Keep Clear

A stones throw away from Nottingham's city centre shops , this brick wall and entrance sort of makes a decent street shot

8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
729% complete

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Love images like this— the textures and the lines create a wonderful flavor.
July 8th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@allie912 thanks so much Allison , it's a bit one sided but that's because a whitewashed wall is immediately to the right of the right hand side vertical
July 8th, 2022  
Helen Jane ace
Looks like the insteuctions are being well obeyed. It's a lot of fun exploring the back streets
July 8th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Could be the back stage entrance - but perhaps not - the door looks a bit ragged!
July 8th, 2022  
Corinne ace
Simple and I like it ! Fav
July 8th, 2022  
Lesley ace
It really does.
July 8th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
July 9th, 2022  
