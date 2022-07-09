100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 321 : Lucy

I had a walk around Arnold this afternoon with my Sony RX100VII camera to do some street shots. I photographed the building site for Arnold’s new marketplace. While I was photographing the construction I noticed Lucy who was working at the ‘Refresh’ cafe. She looked fabulous with her bright hair, tattoos and piercings and decided she would make a great stranger for my project. I loitered around the door to the cafe as Lucy was serving a customer eating Al Fresco on the pavement tables.



I introduced myself to her as she made her way back to the door. Lucy agreed straight away and was lovely to photograph. I first of all asked her to stand in the doorway, creating a frame within a frame, I then asked her to move to a menu blackboard outside the cafe as I thought this would make a good backdrop to her story and finally I asked her to move back to the doorway but look over her shoulder towards me. Lucy was getting encouragement from her coworker inside the cafe. I asked if she was OK being moved from position to position, Lucy said it was much better than her next task which was cleaning the ice cream cabinet! I asked Lucy is she was a student, but Lucy told me ‘packed in’ college and chose to work in the cafe instead. The cafe has a reputation for being very friendly and I think Lucy probably has a very big part in the that reputation. I showed Lucy the photos on the back of my camera, we exchanged instagram details and then bumped fists and I went on my way.



Thanks Lucy, for being stranger 321

