Summer Sandals - Vintage Helios 44-2 lens by phil_howcroft
Photo 2635

Summer Sandals - Vintage Helios 44-2 lens

Our granddaugther Willow , climbing on our steps and raised garden borders in her summer sandals.

Note the duplo Papa and Nana figures on the steps !

Shot with my vintage lens, the beautiful 50 years old Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens

Happy days
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Allison Williams ace
Just want to squeeze those little toes!
July 16th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A cute shot with a great composition!
July 17th, 2022  
