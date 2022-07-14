Sign up
Photo 2635
Summer Sandals - Vintage Helios 44-2 lens
Our granddaugther Willow , climbing on our steps and raised garden borders in her summer sandals.
Note the duplo Papa and Nana figures on the steps !
Shot with my vintage lens, the beautiful 50 years old Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens
Happy days
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
2
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
Photo Details
Tags
garden
,
sandals
,
vintage lens
Allison Williams
ace
Just want to squeeze those little toes!
July 16th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A cute shot with a great composition!
July 17th, 2022
