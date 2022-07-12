Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2634
Hoverfly on Allium Sphaerocephalon : Vintage Helios Lens
Another garden shot with my vintage Helios 44-4 58mm f2 lens. This is probably shot at f4 (no exif data when using vintage lenses)
Looks good, a 50 year old lens still creating beautiful images
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2667
photos
106
followers
96
following
721% complete
View this month »
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th July 2022 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
allium
,
vintage lens
,
helios 44-2
,
allium sphaerocephalon
Allison Williams
ace
Perfect! A fav for sure!
July 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply gorgeous ! fav
July 15th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
This is a stunning shot! I love seeing your pics using vintage lenses!
July 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close