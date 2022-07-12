Previous
Hoverfly on Allium Sphaerocephalon : Vintage Helios Lens by phil_howcroft
Photo 2634

Hoverfly on Allium Sphaerocephalon : Vintage Helios Lens

Another garden shot with my vintage Helios 44-4 58mm f2 lens. This is probably shot at f4 (no exif data when using vintage lenses)

Looks good, a 50 year old lens still creating beautiful images
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Phil Howcroft

Allison Williams ace
Perfect! A fav for sure!
July 15th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply gorgeous ! fav
July 15th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
This is a stunning shot! I love seeing your pics using vintage lenses!
July 15th, 2022  
