Previous
Next
shadows and a selfie by phil_howcroft
Photo 2634

shadows and a selfie

a little selfie in the shiny bolt and shadows of the big hand and little hand


25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise