Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2637
Ruby and Me at Hardwick Hall
We went to Hardwick Hall on Thursday , it's a National Trust Property set in some beautiful countryside.
This is Ruby and myself on a walk near the lakes. I had bumped the ISO setting to 400 despite it being quite bright, which meant there are a few blown out highlights on me.
Anyway it is a lovely photo of me and my whippet
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
8
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2678
photos
105
followers
96
following
722% complete
View this month »
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
whippet
,
national trust
,
hardwick hall
Elizabeth
ace
Great portrait of the two of you!
July 29th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@redy4et
thank you Elizabeth for your kind words
July 29th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
A lovely photo indeed. You make a great team!
July 29th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@allie912
thanks Allison, that's very kind of you to say :)
July 29th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Ooh that’s on our list of places to visit. It really is a lovely photo of you two. We will bring Rosie when we visit.
July 29th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I hope it wasn't too painful - the blow outs! Looks a lovely place for a walk with Ruby!
July 29th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A superb setting for a great portrait. Ruby seems to be a perfect companion during your walks.
July 29th, 2022
Mags
ace
Aww! Ruby is so beautiful!
July 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close