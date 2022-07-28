Previous
Next
Ruby and Me at Hardwick Hall by phil_howcroft
Photo 2637

Ruby and Me at Hardwick Hall

We went to Hardwick Hall on Thursday , it's a National Trust Property set in some beautiful countryside.

This is Ruby and myself on a walk near the lakes. I had bumped the ISO setting to 400 despite it being quite bright, which meant there are a few blown out highlights on me.

Anyway it is a lovely photo of me and my whippet
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
722% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
Great portrait of the two of you!
July 29th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@redy4et thank you Elizabeth for your kind words
July 29th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
A lovely photo indeed. You make a great team!
July 29th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@allie912 thanks Allison, that's very kind of you to say :)
July 29th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Ooh that’s on our list of places to visit. It really is a lovely photo of you two. We will bring Rosie when we visit.
July 29th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I hope it wasn't too painful - the blow outs! Looks a lovely place for a walk with Ruby!
July 29th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A superb setting for a great portrait. Ruby seems to be a perfect companion during your walks.
July 29th, 2022  
Mags ace
Aww! Ruby is so beautiful!
July 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise