100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 324 : Nadia

I’ve got four strangers to post from the last few days. I should post them in the sequence I shot them, but I was so pleased to be able to photograph this stranger I’ve posted them out of sequence. I’ve admired Nadia for some time and I was going to email her office to ask if I could photograph her, but as it happened I bumped into her at Nottingham Pride today, so I had no need to email her office.



I met Nadia at Nottingham Pride. Nadia Whittome is the Member of Parliament for Nottingham East, she was elected to parliament in the 2019 election at the age of 23. Nadia is 25 now and is they youngest MP in the House of Commons.



I follow Nadia on social media (Instagram), she always fights for social justice both locally and nationally. Prior to her election she was a hate crime worker, and prior to that a care worker whilst studying law at the University of Nottingham. Nadia only takes £35K of her £82K MP’s salary, donating the difference to local charities.



I saw Nadia walking down the street towards the start area for the Pride Parade. I approached her and asked if she was Nadia and then asked if I could take her photo. It was a dull afternoon so it was difficult to get catchlights in Nadia’s eyes, so I asked her to move around to face what little light there was. Nadia was very patient as I photographed her, as I was taking her photo we got photobombed by a group of furry creatures (dancers dressed in costume), this made Nadia laugh and is the main photo you see here.



I told Nadia, I follow her on social media and ‘like’ many of her posts. I asked her if she knew Micheal Payne, who has just been selected as a labour candidate for our constituency. Nadia knew Micheal (who is a long time friend of my daughters). I said he was a hard working local councillor who is probably going to be our MP at the next election.



I thanked Nadia for letting me photograph her and we bumped fists.



Whatever your political tendencies are, you have to agree that parliament needs more politicians like Nadia.



I am sure Nadia is going to have a long career as a politician, in fact I think she is so hard working and popular, she could quite easily become leader of her party and Prime Minister.