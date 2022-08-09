Previous
Next
Art Decor Bandstand by phil_howcroft
Photo 2647

Art Decor Bandstand

This is Nottingham's Art Decor Band Stand. It can be found on the banks of the river Trent on the Embankment.

It was badly damaged by a fire a few years ago, but has been beautifully restored by the City Council

Local singer songwriter Katie Keddie can be seen entertaining the crowd of onlookers

9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
725% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise