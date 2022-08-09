Sign up
Photo 2647
Art Decor Bandstand
This is Nottingham's Art Decor Band Stand. It can be found on the banks of the river Trent on the Embankment.
It was badly damaged by a fire a few years ago, but has been beautifully restored by the City Council
Local singer songwriter Katie Keddie can be seen entertaining the crowd of onlookers
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
0
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
7th August 2022 2:37pm
Tags
bandstand
,
nottingham
,
art decor
