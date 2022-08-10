100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 327 : Dawn

This is Dawn who I met a couple of weeks ago when we had a day trip to Hardwick Hall, a National Trust property, garden and parkland.



Dawn is a “welcome volunteer” and her role was to check tickets before people entered the gardens and hall and then direct them where to go. We took Ruby our whippet with us for the trip and dogs are not allowed in the formal gardens and hall, so while Jane took a look around the gardens and hall, I loitered with Ruby near to the entrance. I struck up a conversation with Dawn while I was waiting for Jane to return.



Dawn is retired and used to work for Sheffield City council, she was a director involved in Equality, Diversity and Inclusion. I told her that was an important role and asked if it included education. Dawn said it did, so we then had a chat about education as both my daughters are teachers at challenging inner city / town schools.



Sheffield is a big football city so I asked her if she was a Wednesday or United supporter. Dawn told me she is a United fan, her family are season ticket holders and she attends when they have spare tickets. She’d tried to get tickets for the Women’s Euro Semi Final which took place at Bramhall Lane (home of Sheffield United), but the demand far exceeded supply.



Dawn enjoys volunteering as she can decide when when she volunteers and the role has no pressure. I told her enjoyed photography as a hobby during my retirement. Dawn said the Hall and Parklands were always looking for photographer volunteers, but I told her it was a tad too far from home to volunteer.



As we discussed photography I introduced the idea of Dawn sitting for my 100 strangers project. Dawn thought it would be a good idea , so I shot a few images on my Sony X100VII. I decided to make the images monochrome as there wasn’t much colour in the surroundings of Dawn’s little office and walled entrance.



Thanks for letting me take your photo Dawn, you were an excellent “welcome volunteer” and did a good job promoting the Halll and Gardens.

