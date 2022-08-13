Sign up
Photo 2644
Caterina
I took Ruby out for a very late walk on Friday Evening. It's been really hot so Jane takes Ruby early morning and I take her out once the sun is low and just about gone.
Anyway we walked into Arnold town centre rather than on the park. I took my little camera with me and did a few street shots.
This is Caterina, who was sat outside the Greek takeaway in the town centre. I went to have a chat with her, she was really pleased to see Ruby and made a big fuss over her.
Caterina is from Albania and didn't speak any English , so our conversation was a bit difficult, but I did manage to get her name and her nationality.
I assume it is her family who own the restaurant as she is often sat outside the restaurant / takeaway.
It was dusk, almost no light, so I had to really jump up the ISO
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Mags
ace
A lovely capture of Caterina and a nice story to go with it. You are so diplomatic. I'm not so sure I would have your patience with someone who couldn't speak any English.
August 15th, 2022
