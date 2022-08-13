Caterina

I took Ruby out for a very late walk on Friday Evening. It's been really hot so Jane takes Ruby early morning and I take her out once the sun is low and just about gone.



Anyway we walked into Arnold town centre rather than on the park. I took my little camera with me and did a few street shots.



This is Caterina, who was sat outside the Greek takeaway in the town centre. I went to have a chat with her, she was really pleased to see Ruby and made a big fuss over her.



Caterina is from Albania and didn't speak any English , so our conversation was a bit difficult, but I did manage to get her name and her nationality.



I assume it is her family who own the restaurant as she is often sat outside the restaurant / takeaway.



It was dusk, almost no light, so I had to really jump up the ISO