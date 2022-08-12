The Slush Lady

At the weekends Riverside Festival I photographed a few of the fairground stallholders . They weren't part of my strangers project as it was busy and not really the idea environment to stat a "strangers chat". I did however ask them all for a photo, no candid shots :)



I've got a few stallholders shots to share, this being the first one.



For those of you not familiar with the term slush, the following narrative is from wikipedia , who knew it was so complicated ...



Carbonated slushies are made in machines similar to regular soda fountains. Concentrated flavor syrups are mixed with filtered water, then carbonated. This mixture is then injected into a cylinder surrounded by freezer coils. The mixture freezes to the wall of the cylinder, then is scraped off by a rotating dasher, which also keeps the mixture uniformly mixed.[3] Carbonated slushy machines often freeze to a temperature well below the freezing point of water, but the combination of pressure up to 40 psi (2.8 bar), sugar, the carbon dioxide mixture that freezes −80 °C (−112 °F),[8] and the constant stirring prevent the mass from freezing solid. Carbonated slushies tend to be "drier" than their non-carbonated counterparts.



Non-carbonated slushies are made by freezing a non-carbonated juice or other liquid. Many modern non-carbonated slushy machines use a spiral-shaped plastic dasher to scrape crystals off a freezing cylinder, often integrated into a clear hopper. This product is often "wetter" than a carbonated slushy machine. Machines for producing these do not require a pressure chamber, and as a result, they are much cheaper and easier to maintain due to their simpler mechanics.