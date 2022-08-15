Film

These 4 rolls of film arrived today (Monday)



For use in my vintage cameras / vintage lenses.



CineStill BwXX is an emulsion first used in 1959 to shoot movies in Hollywood studios. This black and white 35mm film is now available for UK photographers to create their own unique vision! Films that have included scenes shot on this emulsion include Kill Bill Vol 1, Schindler's List, Casino Royale and Raging Bull - the definition of artistic royalty.





CineStill 50D 35mm is an outstanding film . 50D means that the film has ISO 50 and is colour-balanced for Daylight.



Adapted from Kodak cinema stock, CineStill 50D emulsion boasts the finest grain available in a commercial film. Your reward will be exceptional detail and vivid colours in your photos - the perfect 35mm for delivering stand out images in bright light





I took the CineStill BWxx into Nottingham today to photograph life on the street (including some strangers)