Film by phil_howcroft
Photo 2646

Film

These 4 rolls of film arrived today (Monday)

For use in my vintage cameras / vintage lenses.

CineStill BwXX is an emulsion first used in 1959 to shoot movies in Hollywood studios. This black and white 35mm film is now available for UK photographers to create their own unique vision! Films that have included scenes shot on this emulsion include Kill Bill Vol 1, Schindler's List, Casino Royale and Raging Bull - the definition of artistic royalty.


CineStill 50D 35mm is an outstanding film . 50D means that the film has ISO 50 and is colour-balanced for Daylight.

Adapted from Kodak cinema stock, CineStill 50D emulsion boasts the finest grain available in a commercial film. Your reward will be exceptional detail and vivid colours in your photos - the perfect 35mm for delivering stand out images in bright light


I took the CineStill BWxx into Nottingham today to photograph life on the street (including some strangers)
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
724% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
The boxes seem to be floating in the dark (room 😊). I am impressed by your skills in using various films and by your patience in waiting for the pictures to be printed. Do you develop your photos or do you send them to a lab?
August 16th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec Corinne, I dabbled in black and white film last summer and a fiend developed it for me and I then scanned the negs. It was only partially successful . I decided to have another of this summer , the colour film will need to go to a lab
August 16th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@phil_howcroft that’s definitely a photographic adventure you are having 👍🏻
August 17th, 2022  
