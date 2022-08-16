100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 328 : Bev, Alina and Beth

Meet from left to right Bev, Alina and Beth who had just stepped off the tram at Hockley in Nottingham. Beth had a Canon DSLR over her shoulder so I went over for a chat about her camera.



I asked her what she likes to take, “Well I shot over 300 monkeys yesterday”. I looked puzzled so Beth explained they had been to Monkey Sanctuary / Zoo yesterday. Beth and Alina were American tourists visiting the UK and Bev was a friend of them from Tamworth who had driven them to the Tram Park and Ride stop in Clifton, and took the tram into the city.



They had planned a full day, the castle, caves, Trip to Jerusalem (pub) and Galleries of Justice was on their itinerary. Bev asked me if I had any recommendation, I told them Hockley was an interesting area with lots of independent shops. I told them the castle was good but rather expensive, I suggested some of Nottinghams great public parks (if they had time).



Beth comes from Philadelphia in the USA. I asked Beth if she or her party would like to be part of my strangers project, as you can see the answer was ‘Yes’



Thanks for sitting for me ladies, I hope you enjoyed your trip to the city.

