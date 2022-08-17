100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 329 : Pratyush

Nottingham, which is about the furthest place in England from the coast, has a beach in the market square. The city centre showpiece square is turned into a beach, with a fairground, side stalls , bars and music.



It is a good place for photo opportunities. While walking around the beach I met Prat (stranger 329) and Asya (stranger 330), who are 2nd year journalist students at Nottingham Trent University.



They had some impressive camera gear and as I asked them about the equipment. They were interviewing people as part of a Uni’ project and asked me if I would take part in an interview about the “beach”. I said yes if I could take a photo of them for my project.



So this is Pratyush’s story. Pratyush introduced himself as Prat, “Yes that’s my name, unfortunate but it is the way it is”



Pratyush is from India, Delhi, New Delhi technically. I asked him if the job prospects were good for a graduate in Journalism. Prat told me he didn’t want to be a journalist, he wanted to be an actor. I asked him if he’s done any acting, he said he’d done some at home in India. “Bollywood” ? I asked, “I’d rather not say” replied Pratyush. Pratyush’s Insta account tells me he is a Cricket reporter for a radio station “Switch Radio” , which is a community radio station, broadcasting from the North East Birmingham region, which transmits 24 hours a day on 107.5 FM, local DAB and via Internet radio



That was it really “See you in Insta..land” said Prat as we exchanged Insta handles



Thanks for allowing me to photograph you Pratyush, good look with your Uni’ course and I hope you can fulfil your career choice of acting.