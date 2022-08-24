Sign up
Photo 2653
Carnival Yellow
Another photo from Sunday's Nottingham Carnival .
What an amazing costume, smile and colours.
I asked the young lady if I could take her photo, as you can see by her smile she was a happy to pose for me .
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
2
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
smile
,
yellow
,
costume
,
carnival
,
headdress
,
nottingham carnival
Annie D
ace
What a bright and cheery portrait 🧡
August 24th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@annied
thanks Annie, very kind f you to say
August 24th, 2022
