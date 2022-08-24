Previous
Carnival Yellow by phil_howcroft
Photo 2653

Carnival Yellow

Another photo from Sunday's Nottingham Carnival .

What an amazing costume, smile and colours.

I asked the young lady if I could take her photo, as you can see by her smile she was a happy to pose for me .
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Phil Howcroft

What a bright and cheery portrait 🧡
August 24th, 2022  
@annied thanks Annie, very kind f you to say
August 24th, 2022  
