Previous
Next
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 333 : Martha, Bruce and Wayne by phil_howcroft
Photo 2659

100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 333 : Martha, Bruce and Wayne

This is Martha and her two lovely dogs. I saw them walking across the car park in a little retail park in Daybrook. The car park is between two municipal parks, Arnot Hill Park and Thackerays Lane Recreation Park. Martha was making her way to the Recreation Park.

I smiled and said hello and her dogs came to say hello to me very enthusiastically. They came and had a sniff of me and I stroked them and made a big fuss of them. I managed to get myself tangled up in the extendable leads and had to step out to allow Martha to untangle the leads. I asked their names and I am sure Martha told me they were Wayne and Bruce. They were mature dogs. The recreation ground is used as a flood water collection point from the “Daybrook” that runs underneath Arnold town centre. Martha told me both dogs had limb mobility issues and the water of the flood overflow area, which was doggy waste height, was a good way of exercising them. I asked her if they smelt after being in the river water, Martha said it was OK if she gave them a wipe down when they got back home.

As we were talking it started to rain very hard, so I quickly took a few shots and we exchanged instagram names. She gave me her mobile and I added myself as a contact on her Instagram Account. I said goodbye, thanked her for the shoot and made my way to the shelter of some big trees on the path. The rain never really stopped, so I made my way home in a rather wet state. If you look closely at the photo you can see the rain against the tree trunks and Martha's jeans

Thanks for allowing me to photograph you Martha.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
728% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
I wonder if she was a Batman fan? Bruce Wayne!
She has a pleasant smile & the dogs look lovely.
September 9th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
I really like this portrait of Martha, Bruce and Wayne. The way Martha pets her friend transforms the portrait in something really personal.
September 9th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 9th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
They are two very good boys!
September 9th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@allie912 I did take a few Allison and this was one of the better one's

@bkbinthecity cheers Brian

@corinnec that's a really good shout re' the petting Corinne, thank you
September 9th, 2022  
Mags ace
Martha has some lovely fur babies and you captured them very well.
September 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise