100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 333 : Martha, Bruce and Wayne

This is Martha and her two lovely dogs. I saw them walking across the car park in a little retail park in Daybrook. The car park is between two municipal parks, Arnot Hill Park and Thackerays Lane Recreation Park. Martha was making her way to the Recreation Park.



I smiled and said hello and her dogs came to say hello to me very enthusiastically. They came and had a sniff of me and I stroked them and made a big fuss of them. I managed to get myself tangled up in the extendable leads and had to step out to allow Martha to untangle the leads. I asked their names and I am sure Martha told me they were Wayne and Bruce. They were mature dogs. The recreation ground is used as a flood water collection point from the “Daybrook” that runs underneath Arnold town centre. Martha told me both dogs had limb mobility issues and the water of the flood overflow area, which was doggy waste height, was a good way of exercising them. I asked her if they smelt after being in the river water, Martha said it was OK if she gave them a wipe down when they got back home.



As we were talking it started to rain very hard, so I quickly took a few shots and we exchanged instagram names. She gave me her mobile and I added myself as a contact on her Instagram Account. I said goodbye, thanked her for the shoot and made my way to the shelter of some big trees on the path. The rain never really stopped, so I made my way home in a rather wet state. If you look closely at the photo you can see the rain against the tree trunks and Martha's jeans



Thanks for allowing me to photograph you Martha.