Willow is a Sister.... by phil_howcroft
Photo 2670

Willow is a Sister....

Willow is a Sister....to a little brother.
Alfie, born yesterday evening just after 11 p.m.

It was quite a day yesterday, Claire who was almost 2 weeks late, went to hospital to be induced at 9.30 a.m. She had to wait on a ward because there was no staff available to see her. She was eventually induced at 10.00 pm, having to be rushed to a delivery suite when things started happening rather quickly. In fact they didn't have time to fill the birthing pool.

Mum, Dad and Willow eventually left hospital this afternoon, having to wait for confirmation from a paediatric that everything was OK for Alfie , as he arrived rather quickly !

Pictures to follow.

This is Willow after lunch today, face still full of yoghurt and eating a bit of Papa's cake. The "sister" T-shirt ready for her first meeting with Alfie

Claire , Matt, Willow, Nana and Papa are all excited to welcome Alfie to the world


24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Mags ace
Congratulations Willow and grandpa! Happy shot, Phil!
September 25th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Congratulations to all! Quite a hairy time! Was this at QMC?
September 25th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford Thank you Carole, this was the City Hospital, according to Claire and Matt, they seemed very short staffed , both pre birth and post birth, Claire had to wait 17 hours form birth for a visit from a doctor (or specialist midwife) before being discharged (none were available).
September 25th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
Wonderful news. Her expression says it all!
September 25th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@allie912 Allison, at this time Willow didn't know about being a sister, she stayed with us Friday and Saturday, we wanted her mum and dad to tell her , we were privileged to be there when that happened
September 25th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Congratulations 🥳 and welcome to Alfie! ❤️ Adorable picture
September 25th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
@phil_howcroft I think they are all the same Phil! It’s very scary, but I don’t think our hospitals are very safe places these days! Glad all was well in the end.
September 25th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' much appreciated :)

@carole_sandford thanks Carole , unfortunately I think you are right
September 25th, 2022  
