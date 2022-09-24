Willow is a Sister....

Willow is a Sister....to a little brother.

Alfie, born yesterday evening just after 11 p.m.



It was quite a day yesterday, Claire who was almost 2 weeks late, went to hospital to be induced at 9.30 a.m. She had to wait on a ward because there was no staff available to see her. She was eventually induced at 10.00 pm, having to be rushed to a delivery suite when things started happening rather quickly. In fact they didn't have time to fill the birthing pool.



Mum, Dad and Willow eventually left hospital this afternoon, having to wait for confirmation from a paediatric that everything was OK for Alfie , as he arrived rather quickly !



Pictures to follow.



This is Willow after lunch today, face still full of yoghurt and eating a bit of Papa's cake. The "sister" T-shirt ready for her first meeting with Alfie



Claire , Matt, Willow, Nana and Papa are all excited to welcome Alfie to the world





