Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2674
Except Trams
From last week's photowalk into Nottingham
"Except Trams"
Kneeling down outside the back entrance to the Contemporary Art Centre , the lens on the Sony RX 100 on it's widest angle setting has bent the "except Trams" pole .
The bending of the pole isn't on the jpeg file, nor the RAW file viewer on my Mac, but it is bent on the RAW file editor . Apparently the bending is how the module interfaces with the DCRAW module
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2737
photos
113
followers
100
following
732% complete
View this month »
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tram
,
mono
,
nottingham
,
nctx
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close