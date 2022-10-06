Previous
Next
Except Trams by phil_howcroft
Photo 2674

Except Trams

From last week's photowalk into Nottingham

"Except Trams"

Kneeling down outside the back entrance to the Contemporary Art Centre , the lens on the Sony RX 100 on it's widest angle setting has bent the "except Trams" pole .

The bending of the pole isn't on the jpeg file, nor the RAW file viewer on my Mac, but it is bent on the RAW file editor . Apparently the bending is how the module interfaces with the DCRAW module
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
732% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise