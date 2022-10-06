Except Trams

From last week's photowalk into Nottingham



"Except Trams"



Kneeling down outside the back entrance to the Contemporary Art Centre , the lens on the Sony RX 100 on it's widest angle setting has bent the "except Trams" pole .



The bending of the pole isn't on the jpeg file, nor the RAW file viewer on my Mac, but it is bent on the RAW file editor . Apparently the bending is how the module interfaces with the DCRAW module