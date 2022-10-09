Alfie, Elsie and a Selfie

Our daughter Claire , came round to see us yesterday with Willow and Alfie, while Matt did some gardening.



Jane and Claire were 'playing in the garden' with our granddaughter Willow, leaving me in charge of our new grandson Alfie and new puppy Elsie



The radio was on, so I sang along with Witney, The Hollies and U2 to Alfie and Elsie , as you can see they were impressed by my singing !



Jane took this photo on her iPhone

