Photo 2676
Alfie, Elsie and a Selfie
Our daughter Claire , came round to see us yesterday with Willow and Alfie, while Matt did some gardening.
Jane and Claire were 'playing in the garden' with our granddaughter Willow, leaving me in charge of our new grandson Alfie and new puppy Elsie
The radio was on, so I sang along with Witney, The Hollies and U2 to Alfie and Elsie , as you can see they were impressed by my singing !
Jane took this photo on her iPhone
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, I love it! One went to sleep and one stared into the middle distance 😂😂 Brought a big smile to my face. Way to go, Grandad!
October 9th, 2022
Mags
ace
Oh how sweet!!!
October 9th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags
@casablanca
Casa' my singing can be nice sometimes, falsetto notes when singing to a baby and puppy ! We have a video of me singing Bob Marley's Three Little Birds to Willow when she was a little baby ...she smiles at me ...
https://www.instagram.com/p/CJpCIKyloRY/
October 9th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Looks like you're in your element Phil!
October 9th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
So effectively you were left in charge of the two babies! Archie looks to be sleeping contentedly, Elsie looks a little as if she might bolt if you moved your hand! You look happy with your lot 😊
October 9th, 2022
