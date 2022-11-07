Sign up
Photo 2697
Elle
My friend Verity had a photoshoot day at her studio today.
This is Elle who was an excellent model, she struck some fabulous poses with very little direction from me,
She does a really good Audrey Hepburn and I will share a couple of images of Elle's "Hepburn" look over the next couple of days (they are really good btw).
Elle had travelled from Lincolnshire and lives close to the village where my son in law's parents live.
Anyway, don't you love the dress, it's Elle's own dress (sometimes Verity uses her studio dresses for a shoot)
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
dress
,
studio
,
model
,
photoshoot
,
catchlights
,
modelshoot
