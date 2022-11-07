Previous
Elle by phil_howcroft
Photo 2697

Elle

My friend Verity had a photoshoot day at her studio today.

This is Elle who was an excellent model, she struck some fabulous poses with very little direction from me,

She does a really good Audrey Hepburn and I will share a couple of images of Elle's "Hepburn" look over the next couple of days (they are really good btw).

Elle had travelled from Lincolnshire and lives close to the village where my son in law's parents live.

Anyway, don't you love the dress, it's Elle's own dress (sometimes Verity uses her studio dresses for a shoot)

Phil Howcroft

