Previous
Next
A missed stranger : Cisney by phil_howcroft
Photo 2701

A missed stranger : Cisney

This is from May this year, I met this photographer in the duck park , while I was walking Ruby and Willow. I spotted from about 50 metres away that he had vintage lens on a Sony Camera (how sad is that)

He's a professional photographer and was shooting video for fun, we had chat about lenses and photography. He originates from Angola , which was a Portuguese colony.

I took some cool photos of him, but I never posted them because at the same time I had photoshoots for my friend Mellonie in the bluebells, one of my strangers at Woodthorpe park, a paid for photoshoot at the local Pumping Station and also a model shoot in my friends Bob's home studio.

So this shot never got posted as a stranger story as the moment passed.

Anyway this is Cisney
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
740% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise