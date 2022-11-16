A missed stranger : Cisney

This is from May this year, I met this photographer in the duck park , while I was walking Ruby and Willow. I spotted from about 50 metres away that he had vintage lens on a Sony Camera (how sad is that)



He's a professional photographer and was shooting video for fun, we had chat about lenses and photography. He originates from Angola , which was a Portuguese colony.



I took some cool photos of him, but I never posted them because at the same time I had photoshoots for my friend Mellonie in the bluebells, one of my strangers at Woodthorpe park, a paid for photoshoot at the local Pumping Station and also a model shoot in my friends Bob's home studio.



So this shot never got posted as a stranger story as the moment passed.



Anyway this is Cisney

