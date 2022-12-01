Sign up
Photo 2712
Alfie Smiles
This is Alfie, our grandson, he's 9 weeks old, nearly 10 !!! He's Willow's brother
He's got a smile for Mummy and Nana, he's always smiling , a bit like me , his Papa
As Cilla once sang "What's it's all about Alfie" :)
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2775
photos
115
followers
103
following
743% complete
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
1st December 2022 12:01pm
Tags
smile
,
baby
,
boy
,
grandson
,
catchlights
,
sonyrx100m7
