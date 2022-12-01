Previous
Next
Alfie Smiles by phil_howcroft
Photo 2712

Alfie Smiles

This is Alfie, our grandson, he's 9 weeks old, nearly 10 !!! He's Willow's brother

He's got a smile for Mummy and Nana, he's always smiling , a bit like me , his Papa

As Cilla once sang "What's it's all about Alfie" :)


1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
743% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise