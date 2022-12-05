Freedom Exhibition : National Justice Museum

I visited a photography exhibition at the National Justice Museum, Nottingham today, to see one of my images that was part of the exhibition.The museum had a worldwide competition earlier this year, you had to submit a black and white image and an associated narrative that was your interpretation of "Freedom"I submitted one of my strangers images, No. 297, Sasha and Sophie, two transgender women sharing a kiss at speakers corner in Nottingham.Here I am in front of my image. While at the museum, I met the curator of the exhibition, Sarah, a really nice lady and we had a long chat about the entries, the room , the photos, the subjects, in fact all things related to the competition. Sarah took this photo for me.The museum are also running a people's choice competition, visitors to the exhibition can vote for their favourite . There's also an online gallery where anyone can vote for their favourite. If you would like to see all the images at the exhibition, you can vote for your fave by following the link belowYou have to be a flickr user to vote, so if you are on flicker, vote for the best black and white image, or if you don't want to vote just have a peek at the fabulous images