Freedom Exhibition : National Justice Museum by phil_howcroft
Photo 2715

Freedom Exhibition : National Justice Museum

I visited a photography exhibition at the National Justice Museum, Nottingham today, to see one of my images that was part of the exhibition.

The museum had a worldwide competition earlier this year, you had to submit a black and white image and an associated narrative that was your interpretation of "Freedom"

I submitted one of my strangers images, No. 297, Sasha and Sophie, two transgender women sharing a kiss at speakers corner in Nottingham.

Here I am in front of my image. While at the museum, I met the curator of the exhibition, Sarah, a really nice lady and we had a long chat about the entries, the room , the photos, the subjects, in fact all things related to the competition. Sarah took this photo for me.

The museum are also running a people's choice competition, visitors to the exhibition can vote for their favourite . There's also an online gallery where anyone can vote for their favourite. If you would like to see all the images at the exhibition, you can vote for your fave by following the link below

https://www.flickr.com/photos/nationaljusticemuseum/sets/72177720304104643/

You have to be a flickr user to vote, so if you are on flicker, vote for the best black and white image, or if you don't want to vote just have a peek at the fabulous images

5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Phil Howcroft

Megan ace
That's amazing! Congrats on having it featured. It must have been so cool to see it on the wall.
December 5th, 2022  
Mags ace
Good for you, Phil! Glad you submitted one of your images.
December 5th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
That’s awesome. Congratulations Phil!
December 5th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Eee Phil, you are famous! Congrats
December 5th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@kuva @marlboromaam Megan , Mags, thank you both , all images submitted were either printed or appeared on a digital display / AV
December 5th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca lol Casa', thank you , all images submitted were displayed in print or digital format , it was really cool though to see my image in the gallery :) , there is a get together in the gallery next year for all authors :)

@corinnec thanks Corinne :) that's really kind of you to say :)
December 5th, 2022  
