Noodle Bar Smile by phil_howcroft
Photo 2722

Noodle Bar Smile

This was from Nottingham's Christmas Market which is in Nottingham Market Square for all of December.

There was a lady serving noodles at a takeaway stall , I noticed all the steam from her kitchen and serving area. I watched her serve a man and with a gap in the customers I approached her stall and asked if I could take a photo of her.

She said yes and I quickly clicked for 3 photos.

"Where's it going?" she said

"My 365 project and Instagram" I said.

"OK" she said

"Thank you" and off I went, knowing I'd got one good shot.

She'd have made a great stranger, but this was just a quick shot between her customers and I couldn't really chat for a back story.

I really like the steam and her smile.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Mags
A steamy capture! Well done.
December 13th, 2022  
