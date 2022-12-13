Noodle Bar Smile

This was from Nottingham's Christmas Market which is in Nottingham Market Square for all of December.



There was a lady serving noodles at a takeaway stall , I noticed all the steam from her kitchen and serving area. I watched her serve a man and with a gap in the customers I approached her stall and asked if I could take a photo of her.



She said yes and I quickly clicked for 3 photos.



"Where's it going?" she said



"My 365 project and Instagram" I said.



"OK" she said



"Thank you" and off I went, knowing I'd got one good shot.



She'd have made a great stranger, but this was just a quick shot between her customers and I couldn't really chat for a back story.



I really like the steam and her smile.