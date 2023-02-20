100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 355 : Iulia (Extra Photo)

Here is an additional photo from yesterdays stranger shot with Iulia.



Iulia was smoking when I met her, so I asked her if she would blow some smoke for a photo !



I've never smoked a cigarette in my life , never had a puff of one , but I have to admit this shot of Iulia having a last drag of her cigarette makes for a striking image.



I did it in mono, so the photo is a bit different from the colour shot of yesterday



Thanks for the amazing comment on the previous shot of Iulia