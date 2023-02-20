Sign up
Photo 2781
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 355 : Iulia (Extra Photo)
Here is an additional photo from yesterdays stranger shot with Iulia.
Iulia was smoking when I met her, so I asked her if she would blow some smoke for a photo !
I've never smoked a cigarette in my life , never had a puff of one , but I have to admit this shot of Iulia having a last drag of her cigarette makes for a striking image.
I did it in mono, so the photo is a bit different from the colour shot of yesterday
Thanks for the amazing comment on the previous shot of Iulia
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2844
photos
113
followers
103
following
761% complete
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
Tags
portrait
,
black and white
,
street photography
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
100 strangers
,
streetie
