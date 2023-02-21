Harwick Hall

We went to Hardwick Hall and country park on Monday. A National Trust property and park situated just off the M1 at J29, a mere 30 minutes from home.



We took a picnic and enjoyed a walk around the park with Elsie our whippet.



Dogs aren't allowed in the formal gardens of the hall, so Jane and Elsie waited outside while I went into the gardens and took a few quick shots



This is the rear of the hall with the ornamental pond in the foreground.



Looks pretty good, I straightened the converging verticals in post processing.