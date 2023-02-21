Previous
Harwick Hall by phil_howcroft
Photo 2782

Harwick Hall

We went to Hardwick Hall and country park on Monday. A National Trust property and park situated just off the M1 at J29, a mere 30 minutes from home.

We took a picnic and enjoyed a walk around the park with Elsie our whippet.

Dogs aren't allowed in the formal gardens of the hall, so Jane and Elsie waited outside while I went into the gardens and took a few quick shots

This is the rear of the hall with the ornamental pond in the foreground.

Looks pretty good, I straightened the converging verticals in post processing.
Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Fabulous shot! Such a beautiful old building.
February 21st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Oh gorgeous! What a super facade. I must put this on my list of places to visit.
February 21st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam it is a beautiful building for sure Mags

@casablanca Casa' it's national trust , one thing I noticed as you walk around the park , is the proximity to the M1 , it can be a bit noisy , some parts of the parkland actually border the M1
February 21st, 2023  
Lesley ace
What a stunning building! It’s on the list my sister and I have of places we want to visit. I think we will definitely do this one this year.
February 21st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 thanks Lesley. , I think the light in the morning was good for taking the photo , this was 10.08 am not 11.08 am as indicated in the file details (my camera clock is wrong) !
February 21st, 2023  
