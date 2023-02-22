Previous
Highfields - Nottingham University Trent Building by phil_howcroft
Highfields - Nottingham University Trent Building

Another architecture shot, this time the Trent Building at Nottingham University.

Shot from Highfields, a green space and public park in the grounds of the Uni

Phil Howcroft

Phil Howcroft
bkb in the city
Great capture of a beautiful building
February 22nd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
This really shows the scale. What a lovely building.
February 22nd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Nicely balanced capture. I went to a quilter's conference at a Nottingham University a few years back, but it was a modern one. Don't think it was this one.
February 22nd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady we have two uni's in nottingham : Nottingham University and Nottingham Trent University, both are multi campus sites
February 22nd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
February 22nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
That is really rather grand. Has it always been a university building, or did it start life as something else?
February 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Nicely situated! It looks very stately on those grounds.
February 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such wonderful architecture and a grand building with everything so symmetrical
February 22nd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford Carole always a uni building . The uni expanded a few years ago and built another campus on the site of the former Raleigh bicycle works . The buildings are a photographers dream , have a Google images search at Nottingham university jubilee campus buildings
February 22nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
@phil_howcroft ok will do 😊
February 22nd, 2023  
