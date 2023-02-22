Sign up
Photo 2783
Highfields - Nottingham University Trent Building
Another architecture shot, this time the Trent Building at Nottingham University.
Shot from Highfields, a green space and public park in the grounds of the Uni
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Tags
architecture
,
highfields
,
nottingham university
,
trent building
bkb in the city
Great capture of a beautiful building
February 22nd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
This really shows the scale. What a lovely building.
February 22nd, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Nicely balanced capture. I went to a quilter's conference at a Nottingham University a few years back, but it was a modern one. Don't think it was this one.
February 22nd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@busylady
we have two uni's in nottingham : Nottingham University and Nottingham Trent University, both are multi campus sites
February 22nd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
February 22nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
That is really rather grand. Has it always been a university building, or did it start life as something else?
February 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Nicely situated! It looks very stately on those grounds.
February 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such wonderful architecture and a grand building with everything so symmetrical
February 22nd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
Carole always a uni building . The uni expanded a few years ago and built another campus on the site of the former Raleigh bicycle works . The buildings are a photographers dream , have a Google images search at Nottingham university jubilee campus buildings
February 22nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
@phil_howcroft
ok will do 😊
February 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
