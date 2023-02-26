100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 357 : Parson

This is Parson, who I met a couple of weeks ago in Nottingham.I was in a back street in the Lace Market and the low sun was superb for contre jour photography. I took a couple of photos in the street, when I noticed a delivery driver pull up.It was Parson, he nodded at me and he said “Hi there” (or something similar).“The low sunlight is fantastic for photography, it creates lovely photos” I told him, in fact I went to show him one of the photos on the back of my camera screen. “That’s pretty sad Phil !!!” I hear you say, well yes maybe it is but the ice was broke between Parson and myself.I told Parson about my project and asked If I could photograph him. He seemed pretty surprised but said “Yes”, I was going to take his photo by the side of his van but it was in bright sunlight, so I asked if he would move over to the wall in the shade. He seemed a little hesitant as he would be leaving his sack of parcels, I said that I’d stand by them, I’d be quick and nobody was around. So he moved over to the wall and I took some very quick shots with my Sony A6000 and nifty fifty lens.Pastor moved back to his bag and I showed him the photos.“Can I post them online?” I asked“Yes that’s OK as long as it’s all in good faith”I assured him it would be and those who follow me know I treat all my strangers with the utmost respect.So that was it, we bumped fists , I thanked Pastor for his time and we went our separate ways.I am really pleased with the photo I took of Pastor.The image I showed him on the back of the camera is here :