Previous
Next
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 357 : Parson by phil_howcroft
Photo 2787

100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 357 : Parson

This is Parson, who I met a couple of weeks ago in Nottingham.

I was in a back street in the Lace Market and the low sun was superb for contre jour photography. I took a couple of photos in the street, when I noticed a delivery driver pull up.

It was Parson, he nodded at me and he said “Hi there” (or something similar).

“The low sunlight is fantastic for photography, it creates lovely photos” I told him, in fact I went to show him one of the photos on the back of my camera screen. “That’s pretty sad Phil !!!” I hear you say, well yes maybe it is but the ice was broke between Parson and myself.

I told Parson about my project and asked If I could photograph him. He seemed pretty surprised but said “Yes”, I was going to take his photo by the side of his van but it was in bright sunlight, so I asked if he would move over to the wall in the shade. He seemed a little hesitant as he would be leaving his sack of parcels, I said that I’d stand by them, I’d be quick and nobody was around. So he moved over to the wall and I took some very quick shots with my Sony A6000 and nifty fifty lens.

Pastor moved back to his bag and I showed him the photos.

“Can I post them online?” I asked

“Yes that’s OK as long as it’s all in good faith”

I assured him it would be and those who follow me know I treat all my strangers with the utmost respect.

So that was it, we bumped fists , I thanked Pastor for his time and we went our separate ways.

I am really pleased with the photo I took of Pastor.

The image I showed him on the back of the camera is here :

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2023-02-16
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
763% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
What a lovely portrait of this chap. He has a nice smile.
February 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Great stranger portrait of Parson! He looks like a nice fella.
February 27th, 2023  
Jenny
Great portrait photography Phil
February 27th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@jenbo thanks Jenny , it was a quick shoot, so not much of a back story

@marlboromaam he was a nice fella Mags

@tinley23 thanks Lesley that's kind of you to say , I'm up to date with my strangers now !
February 27th, 2023  
Annie D ace
great portrait and story
February 27th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@annied thanks Annie , much appreciated :)
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise