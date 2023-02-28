Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2788
Through the Gap
A shot from when we went on a walk to Highfields at the University of Nottingham 10 days ago
I've always liked the Trent building, this is in the inner courtyard looking through the gap in the building
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
4
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2851
photos
114
followers
103
following
763% complete
View this month »
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
9
4
2
365
DSC-RX100M7
18th February 2023 2:29pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
nottingham
,
highfields
,
nottingham university
Mags
ace
A very lovely capture and POV with the pass through. Nice!!!
February 28th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
it looks very smart and well proportioned.
February 28th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice POV
February 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So symmetrical, a great pov and I love the cameo as you look through the "gap"
February 28th, 2023
