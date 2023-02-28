Previous
Next
Through the Gap by phil_howcroft
Photo 2788

Through the Gap

A shot from when we went on a walk to Highfields at the University of Nottingham 10 days ago

I've always liked the Trent building, this is in the inner courtyard looking through the gap in the building
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
763% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A very lovely capture and POV with the pass through. Nice!!!
February 28th, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
it looks very smart and well proportioned.
February 28th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice POV
February 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So symmetrical, a great pov and I love the cameo as you look through the "gap"
February 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise