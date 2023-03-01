Sign up
Photo 2789
Elsie on the Decking
Elsie our puppy whippet deciding where to run to next. She's on our decking at the top of the garden , she leaps of the decking , down the steps and onto the grass , I need to catch her mid flight , but she is so quick !!!
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
6
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2853
photos
114
followers
103
following
764% complete
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
21st February 2023 11:56am
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
beautiful
,
puppy
,
whippet
Annie D
ace
She is gorgeous and so grown up now 😊
March 3rd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@annied
thanks Annie , we are wondering if she is about full size (height wise) , just over 7 months old now
March 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
She's a beauty!
March 3rd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks mags , we think so :)
March 3rd, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
They put their ears back, hump their back and then comes the mad runs! So funny.
March 3rd, 2023
Brigette
ace
Sweet thing
She has lovely colouring
March 3rd, 2023
She has lovely colouring