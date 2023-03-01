Previous
Elsie on the Decking by phil_howcroft
Photo 2789

Elsie on the Decking

Elsie our puppy whippet deciding where to run to next. She's on our decking at the top of the garden , she leaps of the decking , down the steps and onto the grass , I need to catch her mid flight , but she is so quick !!!
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Annie D ace
She is gorgeous and so grown up now 😊
March 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@annied thanks Annie , we are wondering if she is about full size (height wise) , just over 7 months old now
March 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
She's a beauty!
March 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks mags , we think so :)
March 3rd, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
They put their ears back, hump their back and then comes the mad runs! So funny.
March 3rd, 2023  
Brigette ace
Sweet thing
She has lovely colouring
March 3rd, 2023  
